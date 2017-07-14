Home Kentucky KSP on Patrol During Sturgis Bike Rally July 14th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Kentucky Pinterest

Kentucky State Police want people to come out to Sturgis and enjoy this weekend’s bike rally. They also want drivers to be aware of just how many motorcycles will be out on the roads over the next couple of days.

The Sturgis Bike Rally takes place at the Union County Fairgrounds. It attracts bikers from all across the country.

And that means thousands of people from out of town will be sharing the roadways with Tri-State drivers this weekend. Keep in mind, no one under 21 is allowed into the event.

The Sturgis Bike Rally runs all night Friday night and all of Saturday.

