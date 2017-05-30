Home Kentucky KSP Needs Help Identifying Kentucky Walmart Theft Suspect May 30th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

Kentucky State Police need help identifying a woman who shoplifted at the Hanson Walmart. The theft happened on Friday, May 26th just before 4:30 p.m.

Surveillance pictures show a white woman walking into the Hanson, Kentucky Walmart, where she put tools and groceries in her cart then went to the self-checkout line. Police say the woman put the tools in grocery bags without ever paying for the items.

When an employee approached her she fled the store and got into the passenger side of a vehicle with a white man. The man and woman drove off of Walmart property.

This is still under investigation.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the suspected shoplifter can call KSP Post 2 at 270-676-3313. Callers can remain anonymous.

