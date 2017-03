Home Kentucky KSP Makes Arrest for Death of Ohio County Man March 14th, 2017 Maggie Lamaster Kentucky Pinterest

William Howard Jr. is now behind bars for the death of 29-year-old Tromain Mackall.

Mackall went missing in July. His body was later found in a toolbox in Graves County.

After the Kentucky State Police crime lab gathered enough evidence, Howard was found in Brandenburg and was arrested.

Howard is charged with murder, kidnapping, and tampering with evidence.



He is being held in the Daviess County Jail.

Comments

comments