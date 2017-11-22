Home Kentucky Henderson KSP Looking For Vehicle and Driver Involved in Hit and Run November 22nd, 2017 Lauren Leslie Henderson, Kentucky

Kentucky State Police is asking for the public’s help in locating the driver and vehicle involved in a hit and run accident. On Tuesday, troopers responded to the intersection of KY-425 and US-41 South in Henderson for an accident with injuries.

Troopers determined Melissa Gilmore, of Uniontown, was traveling eastbound on KY 425 when a dark colored sedan rear ended her. The driver did not stop after hitting Gilmore and fled the scene toward I-69. Troopers believe the vehicle could have been a Buick and likely has has damage near the front end on the drivers side. The sedan may also have red paint transfer. The identity of the driver is unknown. To report any tips call KSP toll-free at: 1-800-222-5555.

