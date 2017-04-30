Home Kentucky KSP Looking For Tips On Escaped Inmate April 30th, 2017 Lauren Leslie Kentucky Pinterest

Kentucky State Police is asking for the public’s help in locating an escaped inmate. KSP says 56 year old, William Earl Woodring walked away from the Webster County Detention Center early Sunday morning.

Authorities say Woodring is on the run and was last seen wearing an orange Webster County Detention Center shirt and khaki pants. Police describe the escaped inmate as a white male, 5’10” about 185 lbs. with green eyes and gray hair.

Woodring is a Class D felon inmate who was currently serving time in the Webster County Detention Facility for Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree and Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon. Police are asking anyone with information to contact Kentucky State Police Post 2 at 270-676-3313 or call 911.

Lauren Leslie



