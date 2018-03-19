KSP Investigating Trooper Involved Shooting

We’re learning more about a deadly trooper-involved shooting that we first told you about as breaking news at six. It happened shortly before six in Daviess County off Hillbridge Road.

Sheriff’s Deputies got a call about a truck doing donuts in someone’s field off Hillbridge. Deputies found the truck parked in a driveway of a home.

When they asked the homeowner whose truck it was the woman resident said there was a man she didn’t know inside the house. Kentucky State Police say the suspect ran out the back door, jumped into the truck, and sped away through the field.

Moments later, he wrecked the truck and ran off. Eventually, a KSP trooper caught up with the suspect who they say was coming at the trooper with a gun.

The trooper fired his weapon and hit the suspect. That suspect later died at the hospital.

The vehicle had been reported stolen from Lexington, Kentucky.

