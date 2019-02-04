KSP Investigating Man With Gunshot Wound to Face

February 4th, 2019 Kentucky

According to Kentucky State Police, a man with gunshot wound to his face was found and flown out of Ohio County.

Post 16 Henderson was notified by Ohio County authorities around 1 a.m. Monday a man showed up to a home in the 1800 block of KY 1118 asking for an ambulance.

Troopers and medics arrived and discovered the male victim had a gunshot wound to his face. He was flown to the University of Louisville Hospital in Lousiville

According to authorities, he is in stable condition.

No arrests have been made but a woman was taken in for questioning.

More information will be updated once it becomes available.

