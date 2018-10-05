Home Kentucky KSP Investigating Fatal Single Vehicle Accident October 5th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal single vehicle accident that occurred on Interstate 69.

KSP say the accident happened at 2:25PM around the 99 mile marker.

Police say 63-year-old William Kelley was driving northbound on I-69 when the vehicle left the roadway for an unknown reason. Kelly’s car left the right shoulder of the road, hitting a barbwire fence and tree. The car came to a stop in a field.

Kelley was pronounced dead at the scene by Hopkins County Coroner.

KSP are investigating the incident.

