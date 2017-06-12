Home Kentucky KSP Investigating Deadly Crash in Christian County June 12th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

Kentucky State Police are investigating an accident that left one driver dead and another in critical condition. The crash happened Monday just after 11:30 a.m. on the Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County.

Troopers say 21-year-old James Hoffman, Jr., of Lafayette, IN, was driving northbound on the Pennyrile Parkway when for an unknown reason his vehicle crossed over the median and ended up in the southbound lanes of the parkway. 27-year-old Jennifer Sanchez, of Madisonville, tried to avoid Hoffman’s vehicle, but couldn’t and the two vehicles crashed.

Hoffman was pronounced dead at the scene. Sanchez was taken to Jennie Stuart Medical Center Emergency Department then life-flighted to Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville. She is listed in critical condition.

This crash is still under investigation.

