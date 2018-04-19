Home Kentucky KSP Investigating Allegations Against Muhlenberg Co. School Employee April 19th, 2018 Britney Taylor Kentucky

Kentucky State Police are investigating allegations against a Muhlenberg County School employee. Police say the employee is being investigated for inappropriate conduct. KSP is just looking into the allegations at this time.

There are few details are being released about this investigation.

According to Robby Davis, Superintendent of Muhlenberg County Schools, the school district is cooperating with KSP to conduct the investigation. He also says the employee will not be at school during the investigation.

Once the investigation wraps up, the school district will make a decision about the employee’s employment.

The employee’s name has not been released at this time.

