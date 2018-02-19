Home Kentucky KSP Investigates Skeletal Remains Found in Henderson County February 19th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

An investigation is underway after skeletal remains were discovered in a wooded area in Henderson County. The remains were found over the weekend in the southern part of the county.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Corey King says a hunter stumbled into the pile of skeleton remains. The Henderson County Sheriff’s office then responded.

Monday, the Coroner’s office, and KSP investigators were at the scene trying to figure out whether they are human remains.

“We’re looking into the fact that you know if this were to turn into Human remains that it could, could very mirror a case that we’re working. So ultimately if it had to come to Human remains specifically a person that we’re interested then it would fit one of our cases,” says Trooper King.

Trooper King says officials are treating the case as a criminal one.

