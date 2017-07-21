Home Kentucky KSP Identifies Missing Woman Last Seen Swimming In Ohio River July 21st, 2017 Shelby Coates Kentucky Pinterest

Authorities Identify the missing woman who was last seen swimming in the Ohio River. 32-year-old Lindsey Early, of Cannelton, was reported missing around Midnight after swimming at Anderson Island.

Lindsey Early is described as a white woman with brown hair and brown eyes around 5’5″. She was last seen swimming near Anderson Island.

Kentucky State Police has been searching for Early since around 2 a.m. Friday. Crews are still searching the area and talking to fisherman in the area as well.

KSP is handling the investigation.

Crews are staging in the Lewisport area. Dispatchers say they got a call from Spencer County around midnight to help in searching for a missing female in the river.

Indiana State Police and Kentucky State Police are now handling this investigation.

