44News | Evansville, IN

KSP Identifies Missing Woman Last Seen Swimming In Ohio River

KSP Identifies Missing Woman Last Seen Swimming In Ohio River

July 21st, 2017 Kentucky

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Authorities Identify the missing woman who was last seen swimming in the Ohio River. 32-year-old Lindsey Early, of Cannelton, was reported missing around Midnight after swimming at Anderson Island.

Lindsey Early is described as a white woman with brown hair and brown eyes around 5’5″. She was last seen swimming near Anderson Island.

Kentucky State Police has been searching for Early since around 2 a.m. Friday. Crews are still searching the area and talking to fisherman in the area as well.

KSP is handling the investigation.

We will update information as it becomes available.

Previous Story
Hancock County Kentucky emergency crews are searching for a missing person in the Ohio River.

Crews are staging in the Lewisport area. Dispatchers say they got a call from Spencer County around midnight to help in searching for a missing female in the river.

Indiana State Police and Kentucky State Police are now handling this investigation.

Stay with 44News for updates.

Shelby Coates

Shelby Coates

Executive Producer and Anchor for 44News This Morning.

More Posts

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.