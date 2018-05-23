Home Kentucky KSP Find Drugs and Paraphernalia In Woman’s Car May 23rd, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky, Owensboro

Cheyenne Shouse of Owensboro was found parked in her vehicle at her home by Kentucky State Police. Police were at her home attempting to serve her a warrant for her arrest.

While investigating, troopers found that she had active warrants out for her arrest.

A Daviess County Sheriff’s deputy with a canine found suspected methamphetamine in a syringe, marijuana and Diazepam.

Shouse was then transported to the Daviess County Detention center in Owensboro.

While there, a deputy jailer found more methamphetamine hidden on her.

Her charges include possession of a Controlled Substance, Promoting Contraband, and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

