KSP: Driver Crashes In Flood Waters Following Four-Mile Pursuit

A Henderson County man is accused of speeding off from a safety checkpoint. The incident happened Tuesday night on U.S. 60 East, near the Spottsville area.

Kentucky State Police say Joseph McGovern, 49, of Reed, stopped at the checkpoint, but did not give troopers his driver’s license then sped off.

KSP says McGovern led them on a four-mile chase before wrecking the vehicle in a flooded portion of Reed-Newman Road.

McGovern is being held on a $5,000 bond in the Henderson County Jail. His charges include reckless driving, speeding, fleeing police, wanton endangerment, DUI, and resisting arrest.

Comments

comments