KSP Double Drug Arrest

The Kentucky State Police along with the McLean County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant near the community of Livermore. When Troopers gained entry into the home, they discovered 34 year old Tammy Morris and 58 year old Lawrence Frizzell attempting to hide illegal narcotics from the officers. Frizzell was arrested and charged with tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Morris was arrested on a felony warrant for burglary from Daviess County along with tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and possession of firearm by convicted felon. Both Frizzell and Morris were lodged in the Daviess County Detention Center.

