KSP CRAM THE CUISER FOOD DRIVE

Starting Nov. 22nd-Dec. 11th, KSP will be accepting donations for the 8th annual “Cram the Cruiser” holiday food drive. You can drop off non-perishable food items at all of KSP’s 16 posts and six Commercial Vehicle Enforcement region offices throughout the state, as well as, the agency’s headquarters in Frankfort. The food will be distributed to local shelters, churches or other organizations in the areas where they are collected. Suggested donations include non-expired canned fruit and vegetables, canned meat, macaroni and cheese, cereal, peanut butter, jelly, canned soups, chili or spaghetti sauce, brownie and cake mixes, coffee, water, powdered milk and juices. On December 3rd KSP is teaming up with Kroger and Pepsi for special collection events at selected Kroger stores through out the state. Those locations are listed below and will be happening from 10:00 AM until 3:00 PM.

1309 US 127 South and 302 Brighton Park in Frankfort

300 Trademore Center in Morehead

Center in 890 Richmond Plaza in Richmond

1650 Bryan Station Road in Lexington

291 N. Hubbards Lane and 2219 Holiday Manor US 42 in Louisville

3040 Dolphin Drive in Elizabethtown

1670 Starlight Drive in Owensboro

1019 Cumberland Falls Highway in Corbin

181 S. Highway 127 in Russell Springs

2835 S. Highway 27 in Somerset

106 Marketplace Circle in Georgetown and

311 Boone Station Road* in Shelbyville (*11 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

