The Kentucky State Police begins its Click It or Ticket enforcement campaign. KSP is partnering with local law enforcement to conduct safety checkpoints.

During the 2016 Memorial Day holiday period, there were more than 1,000 crashes including 394 injuries and nine fatalities in Kentucky.

Troopers will conduct saturation patrols in high traffic areas, and high-crash locations in which speeding and drunk driving enforcement will take place.

