The Kentucky State Police is asking for the publics help identifying a would be burglar in Ohio county.

Police say Mitchell’s Grocery sustained damage due to a possible attempted break-in Thursday, August 23rd around 6 a.m.

The man is seen on surveillance wearing a shirt that says “Jaylen’s Dad,” and drives a 2001-2004 white Pontiac Montana.

If anyone has information on this case, contact Kentucky State Police Post 16 at 270.826.3312 or 800.222.5555.

