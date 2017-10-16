Home Indiana KSP Arrests Providence Assistant Police Chief October 16th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

The Assistant Police Chief in Providence is arrested after police say he withheld information about a Webster County Middle School teacher’s criminal activity. Assistant Police Chief 51-year-old Larry “Alan” King is charged with Official Misconduct.

Kentucky State Police say King had a sexual relationship with Lucia Jenkins, who is accused of having child porn on her phone and being in possession of drugs.

Authorities say King knew that Jenkins had fantasies about young teenage boys and her use of illegal narcotics, but failed to report it. King is accused of intentionally keeping that information from his chain of command.

King is being held in the Webster County Jail on one count of Official Misconduct. He is being held on a $5,000 bond.

This is an ongoing investigation.

