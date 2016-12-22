Home Kentucky KSP Arrests Man in Connection to Murder of Woman Found in Ohio County December 22nd, 2016 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

Authorities have arrested a man in connection to the murder of the woman found in a lake in Ohio County last weekend. Kentucky State Police arrested 41-year-old Donald Lynch around 2 p.m. Thursday. Lynch is charged with murder and trafficking in a controlled substance.

Police say a hunter found 30-year-old Amanda Riley Sunday morning on the Peabody Wildlife Management Area property. An autopsy was conducted Monday, and determined that Riley died from blunt force trauma.

Lynch is currently being held in the Ohio County Jail. This investigation is ongoing.

