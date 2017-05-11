Home Kentucky KSP Announces New Guidelines To Become A Trooper May 11th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

More applicants may be eligible to become a Kentucky State Trooper thanks to new hiring requirements. The Kentucky State Police will accept anyone who possesses a high school diploma or GED and has more than three years of work experience now qualifies to apply for employment as a state trooper.

Before the new guidelines, applicants were required to have 60 hours of college credit, two years of active duty military experience, or two years of certified police officer experience.

These qualifications will still apply, and will be considered bonus points for applicants in the selection process.

Troopers said this will not lower the standards for applicants. Applicants will still have to go through a rigorous process, including a written test, physical test, oral interview, polygraph exam, a thorough background check, medical exam, and psychological exam.

KSP is also giving troopers the opportunity to earn their degree while at the academy.

KSP is accepting applications for Cadet Class 96, scheduled to begin in early 2018. Applications must be turned in no later than Friday, June 23rd.

For more information, visit http://www.kentuckystatepolice.org/recruit/process.html.

Applicants can also call the Recruitment office at 1-866-360-3165 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (ET).

