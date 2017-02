Home Kentucky KSP Adds New Team To The Force February 15th, 2017 Maggie Lamaster Kentucky Pinterest

Kentucky State Police is taking charge of investigating officer-involved shootings by adding a new team to the force.

It is the Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT).

The new team is made up of experienced investigators, giving thorough, unbiased analyses. KSP has investigated 29 of its officers involved in shootings since 2015 and 19 shooting incidents from other parts of the state in 2016.

CIRT has investigated five cases since it started in January.

