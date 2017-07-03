KSP Now Charging $10 For Fingerprinting

Kentucky State Police are now charging a fee for anyone who gets a set of fingerprints taken. The new rule took effect July 1st.

KSP will now charge $10 for any set of fingerprint impressions they have to take.

That will apply to people who request a fingerprint sample for a professional trade, commercial purpose or even personal use.

They’ll accept checks and money orders as forms of payment and those requesting prints will also have to bring their own fingerprint card with them.

