44News | Evansville, IN

KSP Now Charging $10 For Fingerprinting

KSP Now Charging $10 For Fingerprinting

July 3rd, 2017 Kentucky

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Kentucky State Police are now charging a fee for anyone who gets a set of fingerprints taken. The new rule took effect July 1st.

KSP will now charge $10 for any set of fingerprint impressions they have to take.

That will apply to people who request a fingerprint sample for a professional trade, commercial purpose or even personal use.

They’ll accept checks and money orders as forms of payment and those requesting prints will also have to bring their own fingerprint card with them.

Tyrone Morris

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.