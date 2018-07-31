Home Kentucky Kroger Customers Warned of Possible Food Contamination July 31st, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky, Owensboro

Customers of the Kroger’s in Owensboro and Madisonville are asked to be on alert for signs of internal distress.

In a public health alert, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Services cited worries that beef, pork, and poultry salad and wrap products may be infected by a parasite known as ceclospora cayetanenis.

These products are distributed nationwide by Caito Foods of Indianapolis, and were sold by retailers including Kroger, Trader Joe’s, and Walgreens.

“FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators and that consumers may be at risk due to the length of the cyclospora incubation period,” which ranges from two to 14 days, the agency stated.

Individuals who have consumed the possibly tainted items may experience diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, fatigue, body aches, and fever after a week or more after consumption.

