Kroger Company to Hire 10,000 Employees Nationwide

A store in the tri-state is adding thousands of jobs nationwide. The Kroger Company will hire about 10,000 permanent position employees in its supermarket stores. That includes hiring at its location in Owensboro as well as across the region. The company announced its total workforce grew by more than 12,000 associates in 2016.

In the past eight years, Kroger has created more than 86,000 permanent, new jobs. Kroger also hired more than 9,000 veterans in 2016, and hired more than 44,000 veterans since 2009 as part of its commitment to active duty troops. Currently, Kroger and its subsidiaries employ more than 443,000 associates.

For more information or to apply for a job, visitKroger Jobs.

