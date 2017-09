Home Indiana Krempp Gallery to Feature Mixed Media Collaboration by Illinois Artists September 28th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

In Jasper, the Krempp Gallery at Jasper Arts Center will feature a collaborative mixed-media exhibit next month.

It’ll show the work of Illinois artists Mary Bookwalter, Carol Weber and Janice Meiser.

Their pieces will highlight their interest in nature, building media and assemblage.

The exhibit will run through October 30th.

