Kraftucky Arts And Crafts Expo Comes To Town November 11th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Kentucky, Owensboro

The fifth annual Kraftucky Arts and Crafts Expo was this weekend in Owensboro.

At the Owensboro Convention Center, people got the chance to enjoy all sorts of arts and crafts. Some of the people who attended the expo have been crafting for more than 20 years. All the crafters could take their picks among all the crafts including woodcrafts, furniture, jewelry, and more. They even had special classes for everyone to enjoy.

Bruce Pierce, a husband of one of the busy crafters explains “We’ve been doing crafting for about 15 years, it’s something that my wife started doing and I just kind of supported her on it!”

Admission to Kraftucky Arts and Crafts Expo were $3 but children under 12 got in for free.

