Korean War Veteran’s Remains Brought Home to Kentucky

Private First Class Joe Stanton Elmore of Bowling Green is one of 55 soldiers who’s remains are being brought back to the U.S. from North Korea.

A member of Company A, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division, PFC Elmore was killed in action in December of 1950 during the Korean War. He was reported missing on December 2nd, 1950.

The return home of PFC Elmore’s remains’ is the culmination of a 23 year long effort to identify remains that were repatriated by the People’s Republic of Korea in 1995.

Governor Matt Bevin will recognize the sacrifice of PFC Joe Stanton Elmore by ordering flags be flown at half-staff on the date of his interment. Governor Bevin encourages individuals, businesses, organizations, and government agencies to join in this tribute.

