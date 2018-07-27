Home Indiana Evansville Korean War Veteran Honors Fellow Soldiers 65 Years After Ceasefire July 27th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

July 27th, 2018 marks the 65th anniversary of the Korean Armistice Agreement putting an end to the war between North Korea and United Nations forces fighting with South Korea. The agreement returned troops home including Evansville native Jim Voelker who joined the military before the Christmas of 1952.

“When I was in Korea, it was cold and we had to keep warm by staying active,” says Voelker.

He says it wasn’t long before he was sent overseas. “I did my training at Fort Benning and wasn’t too long I had orders to go to Korea,” says Voelker.

During his time in the war, the Evansville man spent a lot of time above the war zone rather than on the ground. “I was a rigger. A rigger is a guy that packs parachutes and in Korea, we made many flights over North Korea dropping supplies to the troops below,” says Voelker.

While the majority of the fighting ended decades ago the tension between the countries remains high but following talks between U.S. leaders and the North Korean government the remains of 55 U.S. soldiers from the Korean War are finally back home.

Like many veterans, even though his time in active duty is over Voelker continues to serve his community.

“Well, I do a lot of military funerals that keeps us pretty busy,” says Voekler.

