Kool Smiles is Celebrating a Milestone

An Indiana dental care provider is celebrating a milestone. Kool smiles, which gives dental care for underserved kids and families in Indiana, says its doctors have provided $10.4 million in care since 2005.

That works out to more than 310,000 patients across the Hoosier state who didn’t have access to Medicaid dental coverage or other insurance, and couldn’t pay out of pocket.

Kool smiles has nine dental practices across Indiana, including one on Diamond Avenue in Evansville.

