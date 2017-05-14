Komen Evansville’s Pink Sunday

Komen Evansville is celebrating Mother’s Day weekend with “Pink Sunday.” The event at Dove Chapel Church is designed to inform the community of good breast health practices.

Organizers say Pink Sunday is a grassroots effort between Komen Evansville and local religious organizations. They say Mother’s Day is a perfect platform to spread awareness.

Wanda Willis says, “We’re celebrating Pink Sunday and this is Susan G. Komen’s Day. Our goal is to get the awareness out about breast cancer.”

Shayla Calhoun says, “Today I’m getting to enjoy my family as I usually do. I think Mother’s Day is a day to celebrate mothers everywhere but also to celebrate each other. Just showing love.”

Informational packets and bookmarks were provided at the event.

Comments

comments