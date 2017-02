Home Indiana Kokomo Attorney Announces Run for US Senate February 2nd, 2017 Bri Williams Indiana Pinterest

A U.S. Senator from Indiana will have some opposition when he’s up for re-election next year. Kokomo attorney Mark Hurt has announced his run as Joe Donnelly’s Republican opponent.

Hurt is the first Republican to challenge Donnelly for his seat. He practices in Kokomo and Noblesville and announced his candidacy Wednesday.

Friday Hurt will be stopping in Evansville to meet with the press at Vanderburgh County Republican headquarters.

That’s set for 2PM.

