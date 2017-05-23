Home Indiana Koerner Block Building Volunteers Consider Nonprofit Status May 23rd, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

The Koerner Building has a challenge that could help it take a giant leap forward. The building, which has been the center of a restoration effort in Birdseye, Indiana, will get $5,000 now and another $5,000 later as long as volunteers can raise $10,000 on their own. That grant money is contingent upon volunteers raising $10,000 on their own from the Dubois County Community Foundation.

Volunteers are considering registering the property as a 501-C non-profit. They believe that designation would make it easier to get more grants down the road after taking ownership of the property.

The Koerner Building has been the target of efforts to preserve the historic architecture in the area.

The building was constructed in 1893 for merchant, William Koerner. Town officials created a committee that has been around since December to help save the building, and hopefully attract tourists.

