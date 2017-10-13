Home Indiana Koerner Block Building Fire Devastates Birdseye Community October 13th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Dubois County Officials continue investigating what caused a devastating fire at a historic building in Birdseye.

The Koerner Block Building caught fire Thursday afternoon. Birdseye Fire Officials say the cause is suspicious, and there is already a person of interest in the case.

The group Indiana Landmarks says it was looking into buying the building. The historic building contained a boat-like Mezzanine that was one of three left standing in the country.

Although no one was hurt in the fire, town officials say this a huge loss for the community.

“A lot of hopes, a lot of dreams that were focused on this building to maybe bring some life back into the community with future possibilities being endless,” says Councilwoman Kelly Wiseman.

According to Wiseman, $20 thousand had been raised by local donations, and community grant foundation, and other donors.



