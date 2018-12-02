44News | Evansville, IN

Kobe Caldwell Has a Second Family at USI

December 2nd, 2018 Evansville, Indiana, Sports, USI Sports

Southern Indiana men’s basketball has plenty of depth on its roster for the 2018-19 season, including four players averaging more than 10 points per game.

One of those players, Kobe Caldwell, made the switch from Division I University of Utah.

Given USI’s successful track record, the move made sense for a player who did not get his best opportunity on the Utes.

However, the Bowling Green native said he made the switch to be closer to home.

Little did Caldwell know, he would have a second home on the West Side of Evansville.

