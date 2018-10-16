Home Indiana Koatz4Kidz Phone Scam Detected in Jasper October 16th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Koatz4Kids officials are warning people about someone who is allegedly calling people and asking for donations for the organization.

Koatz4Kidz is an annual collection drive that helps give those in need a warm winter coat but someone is taking advantage of the charity in Jasper.

Andy Welsh with Sell4Free Welsh Realty and a sponsor of Koatz4Kidz says he is the only person who makes phone calls asking for donations.

The Koatz4Kidz coat drive begins Monday when the organization puts 30 donation boxes around the community.

The boxes will be picked up December 3rd and handed out Saturday, December 8th at Precious Blood Catholic Church.

