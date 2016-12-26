Home Indiana Knox County Watermelon Drop Ends Bicentennial Celebration December 26th, 2016 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

The Hoosier state is about ready to officially end its Bicentennial celebration, and the final official event will take place at the same location of the first event in Vincennes. The annual Knox County Watermelon Drop will be the final event of the state’s 200th anniversary celebration.

Organizers will drop 17 melons Saturday night. As soon as the melons hit the Splatform, a fireworks show will welcome 2017. This is the ninth year for the Watermelon Drop. It will take place at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time at Patrick Henry Square in Vincennes.

For more information, visit Knox County Watermelon Drop.

