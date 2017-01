Home Indiana Knox County Troopers Have New AEDs In Their Cruisers January 4th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Indiana State troopers in Knox County have new life-saving tools in their cruisers.

The Vincennes Township Fire Department donated brand new automated external defibrillators to troopers patrolling the county.

Many of them patrol rural areas, and ISP says having these AEDs better equip them to react until paramedics or firefighters can get there.

Currently, 17 troopers in the ISP Evansville District patrol with AED’s.

