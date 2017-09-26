44News | Evansville, IN

Knox County Teacher Dies After Being Found Unresponsive On Gym Floor

Knox County Teacher Dies After Being Found Unresponsive On Gym Floor

September 26th, 2017 Indiana

Facebook Twitter

An investigation is underway after a Knox County teacher is found dead on the gym floor at North Knox High School. The incident happened around 4:50 p.m. EST.

Authorities say 40-year-old Brian Udovich was found on the gym floor unresponsive then treated at the scene. He was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital where he later died.

Udovich was the gym teacher and coach for North Knox County High School.

The Knox County Coroner’s Office said there were no signs of trauma, but an autopsy is scheduled. There’s no word on when the autopsy will be done.

This incident remains under investigation.

Britney Taylor

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.