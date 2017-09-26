Home Indiana Knox County Teacher Dies After Being Found Unresponsive On Gym Floor September 26th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

An investigation is underway after a Knox County teacher is found dead on the gym floor at North Knox High School. The incident happened around 4:50 p.m. EST.

Authorities say 40-year-old Brian Udovich was found on the gym floor unresponsive then treated at the scene. He was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital where he later died.

Udovich was the gym teacher and coach for North Knox County High School.

The Knox County Coroner’s Office said there were no signs of trauma, but an autopsy is scheduled. There’s no word on when the autopsy will be done.

This incident remains under investigation.

