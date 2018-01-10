Knight Township Trustee Kathryn Martin Files For Re-Election

It will be a contested race for the Knight Township Trustee position in Vanderburgh County. Wednesday morning, Republican reverend William “Billy” Garrett filed to run for the position.

It is currently held by Kathryn Martin. She filed for re-election Wednesday afternoon. She says that township government provides a crucial service to the residents of Knight Township.

Martin says she loves her job and wants to continue to ensure that taxpayer dollars are being used efficiently.

Martin got into politics after three of her family members died in the 2005 tornado that hit the township including her son Claude “CJ” Martin. She later worked in passing CJ’s law requiring that every mobile home in Indiana have an NOAA weather radio

Comments

comments