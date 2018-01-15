Home Kentucky Knight Hawk Coal to Hold Hiring Event for Western Kentucky Mining Location January 15th, 2018 Britney Taylor Kentucky

Knight Hawk Coal is holding a hiring event this week for its western Kentucky location. The mining company is hiring for both Underground and Surface mining positions at Armstrong Energy operations in western Kentucky.

If you’re interested in applying, you can attend a hiring event on Wednesday, January 17th. The hiring event will be held at the Madisonville Hampton Inn from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Anyone who cannot make the hiring event is asked to email their resume to info@knighthawkcoal.com.

This is an open event to Experience Coal miners, including the recently laid off employees from the Armstrong Dock and Plant and the Equality Surface Mine.

There’s an immediate need for mechanics/repair men, engineers, safety, and other mining positions.

