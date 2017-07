Home Indiana Knife Used In Circle K Hold Up In Evansville July 24th, 2017 Shelby Coates Indiana Pinterest

Evansville Police are searching for the person who used a knife to rob a Circle K store.

Dispatchers got the hold-up call around 3:15 Monday morning.

Police report a man came into the Circle K in the 3100 block of North First Avenue.

The suspect had a knife and used a red hoodie to cover his face. They also report the suspect took cash from the register and left the scene in a nearby parked car.

