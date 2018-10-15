Home Indiana Kmart in Jasper Set to Close October 15th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Another Tri-State area Kmart is closing after parent company Sears filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The Jasper Kmart is among another 142 stores the company plans to close because they are not making a profit.

Kmart is one of the anchor stores of the Jasper Manor Shopping Center.

The other anchor store, JC Penny, closed in March of 2017.

The company’s court filing shows the latest round of closing should be done by the end of year.

Liquidation sales should begin in the next two weeks.

