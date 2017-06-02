Kmart Falls Victim to Data Breach

Kmart has fallen victim to another data breach. The chain’s payment system was infiltrated by malware, but it’s unclear how many of its 735 locations were affected or how long its network was compromised.

The Illinois-based retailer says no customers’ names, addresses, birth dates, email addresses, social security numbers and credit card pin numbers were compromised.

Kmart says that online shoppers and Sears customers weren’t affected by the incident.

A similar breach in October 2014 cost the company $5.2 million.

