The Green River Kiwanis Club has named Darryl Adler Firefighter of the Year for 2016.

Adler has been with the department for 11 years.

Adler is known for giving to civics organizations and charities, including the Ronald McDonald House and the Boys and Girls Club.

Adler was nominated out of eight candidates for the award.

A billboard will be put up with a picture of Adler and his accomplishment.

