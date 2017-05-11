Home Indiana Kiwanis Club of Newburgh Cleans Trash Along Hwy 662 May 11th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana, Newburgh Pinterest

One tri-state organization is helping clean up roads one piece of trash at a time. Members of the Kiwanis Club of Historic Newburgh helped pick up trash, including car parts, along Highway 662 from Mulzer Crushed Stone at the baseball fields west to Hwy 69 last Saturday.

This marked the first of four, Adopt a Highway dates for the organization.

The Kiwanis Road Crew included Ruth Hahn, Brenda Bender, Mike Barker, Blake Larson, Cliff Danielsm Barb and Mike Pyfferoen and Mary Luckett.

The Kiwanis Club of Historic Newburgh Adopt-a-Road sign is up on Hwy 69, which shows that the group is taking cleaning responsibility for that stretch of Hwy 662.

Members stage nearly 150,000 service projects, and raise nearly $100 million every year for communities, families and projects.

