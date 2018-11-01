Home Indiana Kiwanis Club of Newburgh Accepting Shoe Donations November 1st, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana, Newburgh

Instead of throwing out those unwanted shoes after you clean out your closet, donate them to those in need.

Kiwanis Club of Historic Newburgh is conducting a shoe drive fundraiser from November 1st to December 31st.

The shoes collected will help raise funds for community projects. Kiwanis Club of Historic Newburgh will earn funds based on the total weight of the pairs of gently worn, used and new shoes collected, as Funds2Orgs will issue a check for the collected shoes.

“We know that most people have extra shoes in their closets and would be willing to donate.” Brenda Bender, chairman said. “This project helps families in developing nations and at the same time provides our Kiwanis organization funds to donate to Newburgh Community Organizations.”

Below are the collection points where people can donate their items:

German American Warrick Bank: 8477 Bell Oaks Drive and Epworth Newburgh.

ERA First Advantage Realty: 8711 Hwy 66/Lloyd Expressway and 109 State Street.

Elite Fitness Center: 4980 State Road 261, Newburgh, IN.

