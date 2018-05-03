Raising Money to Replace Newburgh Pool

A local organization makes a big donation to help keep a Tri-State area pool open for the summer. For years, there have been discussions about how to maintain the Newburgh Pool at the Lou Dennis Community Park.

The Newburgh Park Board closed the facility earlier this year because of cost and age. Now the town is looking to local groups to fix the facility.

Thursday, the Kiwanis Club of Historic Newburgh donated $300 to get them started.

Newburgh Park Board President Mary Ann WIlsbacher says, “We have a river in our park yard we need to be able to teach our children how to swim and right now there is only one community pool in the whole Warrick County so we feel to serve our area we really need a new public pool that children could be taught to swim”

Town officials say they hope other groups will come forward and help them raise money to eventually build a brand new pool at the park.



