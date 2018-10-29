Home Kentucky KISS to Perform in Louisville on ‘End of the Road’ Tour October 29th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

American rock band KISS is calling it quits but not before making a stop in Louisville. The band that brought big hair, face paint, and crazy tongues to rock n’ roll will take over the stage at the KFC Yum Center.

The show is part of what’s being billed as the band’s final tour, which is called “End of the Road.” KISS will be at the yum center on March 12th, 2019.

Ticket prices range between $26.50 and run up to nearly $1,000 they go on sale to the public Friday.

Presales begin Tuesday, October 30th. Click here to purchase tickets.

