‘For King & Country’ To Headline Holiday World’s Rock The World Concert

Multi-Grammy winner ‘For King & Country’ will be headlining Holiday World’s Rock the World Concert. This is the seventh year for Holiday World’s Christian music fest that includes a day at the park, plus an evening concert.

In addition to For King & Country, main-stage performances will include We Are Messengers, 7eventh Time Down, and Ginny Owens.

Throughout the day during Rock the World, a series of regional Christian Rock bands will perform at Holiday World.

E-auditions for regional groups will be accepted until April 8th at Holiday World Rocks.

Holiday World’s Rock the World Christian Music Fest will be held on Saturday, August 25th.

To get information about group and discount tickets for the day-long event can be found at Holiday World Rocks, or call 1-800-467-2682.

